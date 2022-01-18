Moscow Cannot Accept Requirements on Russian Military on Its Own Territory - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he explained to his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that Moscow cannot accept requirements regarding Russian military on its own territory.

"We also explained what escalation, which is now being heard from many Western politicians and means having our own troops on our own territory and conducting the necessary combat training activities, which any country is doing, (means) and explained that we cannot accept some demands regarding the actions of our armed forces and our own land," Lavrov told reporters following talks with Baerbock in Moscow.