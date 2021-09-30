(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow cannot ignore London's intentions to build up its nuclear potential, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021)

"For Russia, in this context, what is happening with the nuclear arsenals of the closest European allies of the United States the United Kingdom and France is of paramount importance.

We know about London's intentions to build up its capabilities in this area if not now, but over time. This is a serious moment that cannot be ignored," Ryabkov told reporters after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva.