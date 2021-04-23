MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia cannot understand why the West places such a great focus on Russia's scheduled military drill on its own territory, foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said, slamming both the European Union and the United States for trying to portray Russia as an aggressor.

"Why do they pay such a big attention to our military exercises? I believe the answer is obvious: because for many years the West, first of all, Washington and the structures in Brussels as well, has been making waves, claiming that Russia is an aggressor state. Of course, if they keep telling their citizens and the global audience for years ... that Russia is just about to attack someone, then they will certainly be afraid even of the exercises, But there is nothing to be frightened of, these are just drills," Zakharova said in an interview with RT DE.