Moscow, Caracas Working On Contacts In Field Of Energy, Mining - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Moscow and Caracas are working on development of contacts in energy and mining fields, and sanctions will not affect the intention to enhance bilateral cooperation, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"Russian-Venezuelan relationships are developing in line with strategic partnership. A genuinely friendly political dialogue has been established, not interrupted by any external circumstances, including the pandemic. We are working on further bilateral contacts in different areas of cooperation, including energy, transport, healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, agriculture and mining," Shchetinin said.

The diplomat went on to say that the bilateral cooperation will develop "regardless of the sanctions, whether they are anti-Venezuelan or anti-Russian."

Western countries have imposed multiple sanctions in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. A number of companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country.

