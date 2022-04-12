Moscow Cassation Court Refuses to Hear Appeal of Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia

The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow dismissed the case of US national Trevor Reed, who was asking the court to allow him more time to get acquainted with the case materials, Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

The court session was scheduled on April 12 to hear an appeal against conviction of the former US marine, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for attacking police officers in Moscow.

"The court ruled to remove Reed's case from appeal and send it to the Golovinsky Court in Moscow to arrange Trevor Reed's additional acquaintance with the case materials," the court said.

Reed can be brought to Moscow to review the case, or the materials can be sent to the prison where he is serving his sentence, with the cassation appeal to be considered "in approximately two months," Reed's lawyer Sergey Nikitenkov told Sputnik.

Reed, who was hospitalized in prison early April, participated in the hearing via video link and said he probably had a broken rib, complaining about the denial of medication, including aspirin.

"I think I have a broken rib. I fell when I reached to get my big bag off the shelf," Reed said.

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan talked briefly with Reed during a break in the trial, they exchanged a few phrases in the presence of journalists and interpreters.

In particular, the ambassador asked Reed about his condition and promised to contact his relatives, while Reed said that he remained in the colony hospital and was not allowed to call the embassy.

According to the prosecution, Reed, a 30-year-old US citizen during his visit to Moscow in August 2019, argued on the street with two women. Police arrived at the site and, when he refused to calm down, took him to the police station. On the way, he hit one police officer and attacked the other, who was driving the car. The prosecution noted that Reed's actions almost got the vehicle into an accident.

The case materials said that 3.033 ppm of alcohol was detected in Reed's blood during the arrest, which constitutes severe inebriation.

In July 2020, Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison for endangering the life and health of police officers. Last June, the Moscow City Court confirmed the sentence, after which Reed was transferred to the penal colony in Mordovia. Reed and his family dismissed the sentence, saying the evidence was trumped up and exaggerated.