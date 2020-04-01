UrduPoint.com
Moscow Certain US Will Also Help Russia Fight Coronavirus If Need Arises - Ambassador

Moscow Certain US Will Also Help Russia Fight Coronavirus If Need Arises - Ambassador

Russia is confident that the United States will help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic if such need arises and will accept the assistance without politicizing it, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

"We are sure that America, if necessary, will also assist us and we will gladly accept it.

Without any politicization," Antonov said via the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

Russia is sending an An-124 military cargo plane to New York, the hardest hit locality in the United States, complete with a shipment of medical supplies and equipment.

"My country is reaching out to the American people. This is a historical moment and a continuation of a centuries-old tradition," Antonov said. "The Russian humanitarian mission will already be successful if at least one life is saved as a result."

