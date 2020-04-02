UrduPoint.com
Moscow Certain US Would Be Able To Help Russia Fight COVID-19 If Needed - Foreign Ministry

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Moscow is certain that the United States would support Russia in the fight against the coronavirus, if needed, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Thursday

"At the moment, Russia can help in the fight against this shared threat.

When China was experiencing the height of its fight against the coronavirus infection, Moscow was among the first to support its friends in China. Now, we are receiving support from Beijing," Zakharova told reporters.

She remarked that the United States was reforming its industry to produce everything necessary to contain the pandemic.

"We are sure that they will be able to support Russia if needed," Zakharova said.

