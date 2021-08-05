UrduPoint.com

Moscow Checking If There Are Russian Citizens Among Migrants On Belarus-Lithuania Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moscow Checking If There Are Russian Citizens Among Migrants on Belarus-Lithuania Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Moscow is checking whether there are any Russian citizens among migrants stranded on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Alexander Bikantov, said on Thursday.

"According to available information, there may be some Russian citizens among the migrants in Lithuania.

We are currently checking the information," Bikantov said at a briefing.

If the information is confirmed, Russian citizens should return home in strict compliance with the 2006 Russian-EU agreement on readmission, the diplomat specified.

