Moscow Children Celebrate 'victory' Amid Patriotic Education Drive
Published May 09, 2024
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Outside Moscow's patriotic Victory Museum, 11-year-old Saveliy beamed with excitement: "I've seen real machine guns!".
Standing with his younger brother and mother, Arina, under a grey Moscow sky, the child was well versed in weaponry.
"I'm really interested in all this. I know about old German weapons, Soviet weapons," he said.
The family visited the museum ahead of the Victory Day holiday, which Russia has always marked with pomp but which has become even more patriotic during the dragging Ukraine offensive.
The museum is dedicated to the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, a conflict that claimed around 30 million Soviet lives.
The Great Patriotic War -- as it is known in Russia -- is a source of immense pride in the country and an essential pillar of a fervent military patriotism advanced by President Vladimir Putin during his quarter-century in power.
The Kremlin has marshalled this historical narrative to justify its offensive on Ukraine, casting its military campaign as an existential struggle against "neo-Nazis".
With its troops fighting in Ukraine, that message has become an increasingly important part of how Russia's young children are raised.
Outside the museum, Saveliy was holding a wooden rifle almost as tall as him. He had requested it as a gift for his birthday a day earlier.
Like many Muscovites, the family were visiting ahead of May 9 Victory Day celebrations, a national holiday when Russia marks its military victory with an imposing parade of tanks, weapons, missiles and soldiers on Moscow's Red Square.
"Both my grandfathers fought in the war," said 36-year-old Arina, who declined to give her surname.
She said it was not the first time she had taken her two sons to visit.
"We've come... to honour the memory of our ancestors. And to look at the 'trophy' equipment," she said, referring to displays of captured NATO military hardware from the battlefield in Ukraine.
