Moscow Chooses to Return to Discussion of Strategic Stability With Washington - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Moscow is calculating the consequences of a possible dismantling of the arms control system, but chooses to return to discussions of strategic stability with Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat has said that Russia would deeply regret the collapse of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but Moscow would not forcibly keep the United States in it. When asked if this means that Russia is already considering a scenario that there will be no arms control treaty after 2026 when the New START expires, he said that this is possible.

"We are ready for such a scenario. We are calculating it, including from the point of view of the consequences for how and in what context we will need to focus on guaranteeing our security. But we do not hide the fact that this is not our choice ... (we would like) to resume the process of discussing the topic of strategic stability and start working on a new security equation that would take into account all the factors influencing strategic stability," Ryabkov said.