Moscow City Authorities Say 128 More People Recovered From Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) An additional 128 patients in Moscow have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,175, Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of the Russian capital for social development, said on Sunday.

"The number of people who have recovered continues to grow.

Over the past day, another 128 people have recovered from the coronavirus after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 3,175," Rakova said.

A day prior, Rakova said that the number of recoveries in the Russian capital increased by 312.

Moscow has the most cases nationwide, nearing 40,000 and 366 fatalities as of Saturday.