Moscow City Authorities Say 312 More People Recovered From Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) An additional 312 patients in Moscow have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to more than 3,000, Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of the Russian capital for social development, said on Saturday.

"The number of people who have recovered has been growing rapidly in recent days. Over the past day, another 312 people have recovered from the coronavirus after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 3,047," Rakova said.