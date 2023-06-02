UrduPoint.com

Moscow City Court Agrees To Consider US Investor Calvey's Complaints In Absentia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Moscow City Court Agrees to Consider US Investor Calvey's Complaints In Absentia

The Moscow City Court has agreed to consider in absentia the complaints filed by US investor Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, who received a suspended sentence for embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($30 million), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Moscow City Court has agreed to consider in absentia the complaints filed by US investor Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, who received a suspended sentence for embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($30 million), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room on Friday.

"The court has a statement from convicted Calvey that he refused to participate in the court of appeal," the presiding judge said.

French national Philippe Delpal, another defendant in the Baring Vostok case, has also requested a hearing of his complain in absentia, saying that he had received the French translations of all complaints and protocols.

However, the court could not continue the hearing on Friday, as one of the defendants did not give written consent to the consideration of the case in his absence, limiting himself to oral communication through a lawyer.

The next hearing will be held on June 9.

Calvey, Delpal and other defendants of the Baring Vostok case received suspended sentences in August 2021. Calvey was sentenced to 5.5 years on probation and Delpal to 4.5 years. The court also removed the arrest from Calvey's property. According to the verdict, Calvey is required to regularly visit for criminal inspection after it goes into effect, but his freedom of movement has not been limited in any other way. Both Calvey and Delpal have left Russia.

Calvey and his Baring Vostok associates were arrested in 2019. Investigators accused them of persuading shareholders of Russia's Vostochny Bank to approve a deal that would see them pay off the debt to the bank with a controlling stake of another company. A probe found that the shares offered were overpriced. None of the defendant pleaded guilty.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Company Visit Bank Vostok Oral June August Criminals 2019 All From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

8 minutes ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

8 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

8 minutes ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

9 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.