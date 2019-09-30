UrduPoint.com
Moscow City Court Changes Actor Ustinov's Prison Term To 1-Year Suspended Sentence

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:14 PM

The Moscow City Court has changed the verdict for actor Pavel Ustinov, giving him a 1-year suspended sentence instead of 3.5 years in prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Moscow City Court has changed the verdict for actor Pavel Ustinov, giving him a 1-year suspended sentence instead of 3.5 years in prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.

The court filed earlier in the day the video of Ustinov's detention and expert conclusions that he had not grasped a security officer by his hand during the detention into the case.

On September 16, Ustinov was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for dislocating a policeman's shoulder when being arrested at an unauthorized rally in Moscow on August 3.

The court of first instance refused to study the video of his detention during the trial, triggering resentment of the public. Ustinov pleaded not guilty, saying he had not even taken part in the rally.

After a number of prominent Russian artists, public figures and politicians interceded on his behalf, Ustinov was released on personal recognizance on September 20.

Unauthorized rallies hit in Moscow in July and August, following the decision of the city's election commission to bar several opposition candidates from participating in the city council election, held on September 8.

