UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow City Court Eases House Arrest Terms For Baring Vostok Founder Calvey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:54 PM

Moscow City Court Eases House Arrest Terms for Baring Vostok Founder Calvey

Moscow City Court has upheld the decision to extend the house arrest on embezzlement charges of US investor Michael Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, but allowed certain abatement to his detention terms, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Moscow City Court has upheld the decision to extend the house arrest on embezzlement charges of US investor Michael Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, but allowed certain abatement to his detention terms, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Thursday.

Calvey was arrested in Moscow in February on charges of defrauding a Russian bank of almost $40 billion. In April, the court decided to change his restraint measure from pre-trial detention to house arrest.

"The prosecutor has lifted the ban on interactions with all persons and changed it to a ban on interactions with complainants, witnesses and other parties to litigation," the judge said.

The court's spokesperson, Ulyana Solopova, told Sputnik that the new ruling simply introduced clarifications to the existing one by specifying the circle of individuals restricted from contact with Calvey, who still was allowed interactions with his close family members and attorneys, as per Russian law.

"Calvey remains under house arrest and cannot leave the designated living space without the prosecutor's authorization," Solopova added.

During the hearings, Calvey's attorney, Larisa Kashtanova, requested the replacement of his house arrest with a travel ban or bail, but was denied on the grounds that he, in possession of a US passport and fearing prosecution, could attempt to flee the country.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court ruled to release on house arrest another Baring Vostok partner, Philippe Delpal from France, who was arrested along with Calvey back in February but remained in pre-trial detention, unlike him.

Calvey, Delpal and three other individuals were detained in February on charges of defrauding a Russian lender of 2.5 billion rubles ($39 million). According to the probe, they offered to pay back the debt to Vostochny Bank with a controlling stake of another company that Calvey owned of allegedly tantamount value. The prosecution has found that the shares are far less valuable, worth an approximate 600,000 rubles at most.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Company Bank Vostok Circle February April Family All From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

6 minutes ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

6 minutes ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

6 minutes ago

July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US a ..

10 minutes ago

UEFA postpones key Champions League reform meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.