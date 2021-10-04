UrduPoint.com

Moscow City Court Extends Arrest Of Roscosmos Chief's Adviser Safronov Until January

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Moscow City Court extended the arrest of Ivan Safronov, a former military journalist and an adviser to the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, until January 7, 2022, a court spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Moscow City Court granted the investigators' petition to extend Safronov's measure of restraint in the form of detention for three months ending on January 7," the spokesman said.

Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020. He is accused of sharing classified data on Russian arms export to Africa with the Czech intelligence, which later passed it on to the United States.

