Moscow City Court Extends House Arrest Of Baring Vostok Founder Calvey Until August 13

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:07 AM

The Moscow City Court extended house arrest of founder of Baring Vostok investment fund, US citizen Michael Calvey, and other defendants in the case of embezzlement, the court's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Moscow City Court extended house arrest of founder of Baring Vostok investment fund, US citizen Michael Calvey, and other defendants in the case of embezzlement, the court's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court granted the request of the investigation," the spokesperson said.

Thus, Calvey will remain under house arrest until August 13.

The court also extended the term of house arrest to other persons involved in the case, including Baring Vostok's top manager Philippe Delpal and several other individuals.

Calvey, Delpal and several other individuals were detained in February 2019 on charges of defrauding a Russian lender of 3 billion rubles ($38 million).

According to the investigation, they offered to pay back the debt to Vostochny Bank with a controlling stake of another company that Calvey owned of allegedly tantamount value. The prosecution has found that the shares are far less valuable, worth an approximate 600,000 rubles at most.

The subject of Calvey's criminal prosecution has been repeatedly raised at the highest level. In mid-October, it was reported that representatives of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council spoke about this at a business breakfast with members of the Russian government. According to the latter, the situation "does not contribute" to the improvement of the investment climate in the country.

