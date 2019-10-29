UrduPoint.com
Moscow City Court Leaves Baring Vostok Founder Calvey, Manager Delpal Under House Arrest

The Moscow City Court has ruled to leave both Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey and Philippe Delpal, a Baring Vostok top manager, under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday

In early October, Moscow's Basmanny district court extended house arrest for Calvey and Delpal to January 13, rejecting their requests to be released on bail. The defense contested the ruling, but the Moscow City Court confirmed the decision of the district court.

"To leave the ruling unchanged, not to satisfy the appeals," the judge read out the court ruling.

Meanwhile, the court eased house arrest conditions for Delpal, allowing the French national to move to the apartment that his family rents.

Calvey and Delpal were detained in February on charges of defrauding a Russian lender of 2.5 billion rubles ($39 million). According to the probe, they offered to pay back the debt to Vostochny Bank with a controlling stake of another company that Calvey owned of allegedly tantamount value. Prosecution has found the shares to be far less valuable, worth an approximate 600,000 rubles at most.

