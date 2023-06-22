Moscow City Court Leaves WSJ Reporter Gershkovich in Jail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld the decision to extend the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused in Russia of espionage in favor of the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"To leave the decision of the Lefortovo Court of Moscow unchanged, and (to leave) the appeal without satisfaction," the court said.

The court's meeting was held behind closed doors due to the confidentiality of the case files. Listeners and journalists got acquainted with the final decision in a separate room for broadcasting. The public was not allowed into the meeting room.

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy appeared in the court. She was accompanied by several employees of the US diplomatic mission.