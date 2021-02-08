(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Moscow City Court on Monday reduced the arrest term for Sergei Smirnov, the editor-in-chief of the MediaZona online outlet who was accused of repeatedly violating the law on mass gatherings, from 25 to 15 days, the court's press service told Sputnik.

"The court decided to reduce the sentence in the form of an administrative arrest from 25 to 15 days," the press service said.

According to the MediaZona outlet, which was founded by activists from the Pussy Riot band, Smirnov was arrested outside his home on January 30 while he was on a walk with his son. On February 3, he was sentenced to 25 days in custody.

The journalist's lawyers have said that Smirnov was arrested because he had shared on Twitter a post that ridiculed his outward resemblance with the lead singer of a Russian music band, who starred in a video in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The Russian Union of Journalists, in turn, sent a request to the competent authorities with a demand to check whether the prosecution of Smirnov is legal, noting that this court decision triggered a strong backlash in the journalistic community.

Unauthorized rallies swept through Russian cities on January 23 and 31 in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to the police, some 4,000 people attended the January 23 rally, and approximately 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets a week later.