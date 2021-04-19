(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Moscow City Court has registered a claim of the Russian capital's prosecutor's office for recognition of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which was founded by Alexey Navalny and is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia, as an extremist organization, court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Moscow City Court has registered a claim of Moscow's prosecutor's office against the Anti-Corruption Foundation NGO, the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation NGO, and Navalny's campaign offices, to recognize these organizations as extremist," spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova said.

The decision on allowing the claim to proceed is yet to be made, the date of consideration has not been set yet.

According to experts interviewed by Sputnik, if the NGOs are labeled as extremist organizations, their operation in the country will be impossible, all their symbols will be banned, and media outlets mentioning the organizations will be obligated to emphasize that they are prohibited.

Ordinary members and donors of the NGOs will face a risk of criminal liability.