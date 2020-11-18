Moscow City Court Rejects Appeals on Serebrennikov Case

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Moscow City Court on Wednesday rejected appeals over the case of theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and kept the suspended sentence for him and fines for the director and other defendants, the court press service told Sputnik.

The defendants in the high-profile embezzlement case were fined 129 million rubles ($1,7 million).

Serebrennikov himself did not appeal the initial verdict due to depression and being tired of litigation, as his defense explained. However, other defendants filed for appeal.