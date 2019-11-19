UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow City Court Rejects Suspected Spy Paul Whelan's Appeal, Extends Arrest Until Dec 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Moscow City Court Rejects Suspected Spy Paul Whelan's Appeal, Extends Arrest Until Dec 29

The Moscow City Court rejected the appeal by suspected spy Paul Whelan's defense teams and will proceed with keeping him in detention until December 29, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Moscow City Court rejected the appeal by suspected spy Paul Whelan's defense teams and will proceed with keeping him in detention until December 29, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

"The decision of the Lefortovo district court of Moscow is to be left without changes, appeals are dismissed," the judge announced.

The court session was closed to the public due to the secrecy of the case, and the detainee participated via a video call from the pre-trial detention center.

The Lefortovo district court in Moscow had on October 24 extended the arrest of Whelan, who is a former US Marine held since December on charges of espionage. He has continuously denied the accusations, insisting that he had arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

The suspected spy is a citizen of Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States. According to the information provided to the Russian court, he had regularly visited Russia since 2007.

If convicted, the accused faces a sentence from 10 to 20 years in prison.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Ireland United Kingdom United States October December From Court

Recent Stories

Kazakh carrier flags 737 MAX purchase in boost for ..

15 minutes ago

The crown' peddles subversive republican message, ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan thanks fans for liki ..

5 minutes ago

Step father harassed me for four years: Pakistani ..

5 minutes ago

ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit fo ..

15 minutes ago

Govt should take direct steps to save industries, ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.