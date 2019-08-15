UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow City Court Releases Baring Vostok Top Manager Delpal On House Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Moscow City Court Releases Baring Vostok Top Manager Delpal on House Arrest

As Russian investigator and prosecutor upheld on Thursday the complaint of the defense of Philippe Delpal, a French banker charged with defrauding a Russian lender of almost $40 million, against his detention, the Moscow city court released the banker on house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) As Russian investigator and prosecutor upheld on Thursday the complaint of the defense of Philippe Delpal, a French banker charged with defrauding a Russian lender of almost $40 million, against his detention, the Moscow city court released the banker on house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Delpal, a partner at the Baring Vostok private equity group, was arrested in February along with its founder, US national Michael Calvey. A Moscow court ruled on July 9 to keep Delpal in custody for three months.

"To cancel the decision of Moscow's Basmanny district court ... To set house arrest as the precautionary measure for Philippe Delpal," the judge said.

"Delpal's family have purchased a flat.

Moreover, he is charged with an economic crime. I believe that house arrest will not hinder the investigation," the prosecutor said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in early June why Delpal had not been released from the detention facility, while Calvey had been placed under house arrest. Putin said that this was due to the fact that Calvey had a flat in Moscow, while Delpal did not. After that, the family of the French banker purchased a flat in the Russian capital.

Russian investigators suspect that Delpal and Calvey have persuaded Vostochny Bank stakeholders to accept a controlling stake in a small company, estimated at 3 billion rubles. The prosecutors' evaluation of its cost was 600,000 rubles.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Bank Vostok Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg February June July Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights o ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow Says Conditions in Place to Successfully La ..

1 second ago

China 'will not sit by' if HK crisis worsens: Chin ..

4 seconds ago

UK opposition seeks to oust PM to avoid no-deal Br ..

7 seconds ago

Turkey won't tolerate US delay over Syria safe zon ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Expects to Recieve $3Bln i ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.