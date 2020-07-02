UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow City Court Says Whelan's Sentence Effective Starting Friday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:33 PM

Moscow City Court Says Whelan's Sentence Effective Starting Friday

The court sentence for former US marine Paul Whelan, found guilty in Russia on espionage charges, will enter into force on Friday, Moscow City Court spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The court sentence for former US marine Paul Whelan, found guilty in Russia on espionage charges, will enter into force on Friday, Moscow City Court spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova told Sputnik on Thursday.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018. He was sentenced by the Moscow City Court to 16 years in prison on June 15. Earlier on Thursday, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik that his client's sentence has been in effect since June 26, as he was sentenced on June 15 and had 10 days to file an appeal. Zherebenkov stated that the defense had refrained from filing an appeal in order to not waste time, suggesting that his client might be exchanged for a Russian national detained in the United States.

"The sentence will enter into force on July 3," Solopova said.

The spokeswoman explained that the period for filing an appeal starts not from the moment when the verdict is announced, but after a convict receives their written copy of the verdict, which, in Whelan's case, had to be translated to English.

Russian media have reported that Whelan received his copy of the verdict on June 22.

Solopova added that neither the defense nor the prosecution had appealed the court decision, but there was still one day left for either of them to do so.

Whelan has denied the charges and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he has frequented Russia since 2007.

Zherebenkov claims that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is considering exchanging Whelan for either Konstantin Yaroshenko, sentenced to 20 years in US prison on drug trafficking charges, or Viktor Bout, charged with conspiracy to commit the murder of US citizens, as well as illegally selling portable surface-to-air missiles.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Vladimir Putin Ireland United Kingdom United States June July December 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

6 minutes ago

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

21 minutes ago

Bannu commissioner inaugurates development schemes ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Admin imposed over Rs 6.5 m fine on 21, ..

2 minutes ago

Blast kills watchman, 12 anti-personnel mines defu ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Thanks Russians for Taking Part in Vote on C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.