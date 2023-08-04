Moscow City Court Sentences Navalny to 19 Years in Maximum Security Prison for Extremism

(@FahadShabbir)

MELEKHOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Moscow City Court sentenced Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny to 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The court considered Navalny's new case at a mobile court session in colony No.

6 in Russia's Vladimir Region behind closed doors due to security reasons concerning the participants in the process. Navalny was found guilty of establishing an extremist community, financing extremist activities and a number of other crimes. The prosecutor demanded that he be sentenced to 20 years in a maximum security prison.