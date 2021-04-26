(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Moscow City Court has granted prosecutors' request to suspend the activities of the jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny's coordinating centers as part of the claim for labeling his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, acting as a foreign agent in the Russia) as an extremist organization, lawyer Valeria Vetoshkina, representing FBK, told Sputnik on Monday

"The court has suspended the activities of Navalny's coordinating centers, a decision on FBK is yet to be made," Vetoshkina said.

Prosecutors seek labeling FBK, Navalny's coordinating centers, and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation NGO (recognized as a foreign agent) as extremist organizations, as "they create conditions for destabilizing the social and political situation.

"

According to experts interviewed by Sputnik, if the NGOs are labeled as extremist organizations, their operation in the country will be impossible, all their symbols will be banned, and media outlets mentioning the organizations will be obligated to emphasize that they are prohibited.