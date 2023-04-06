Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 18

A Moscow City Court will consider on April 18 The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his detention on charges of espionage in Russia, the court's press service told Sputnik

"The consideration of Gershkovich's appeal is scheduled for April 18," the source said.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States. The FSB added that the journalist had collected classified information about the activities of one of Russia's military-industrial complex firms.

The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations of espionage and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release. EU High Representative Josep Borrell, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US President Joe Biden, among many other Western leaders, have condemned the journalist's detention.