Moscow City Court To Decide Oct 8 If Serebrennikov Case Was Returned To Prosecutor Legally

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Moscow City Court to Decide Oct 8 If Serebrennikov Case Was Returned to Prosecutor Legally

The Moscow City Court told Sputnik that it would decide on October 8 whether the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and his colleagues at Seventh Studio was returned to the prosecutor legally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Moscow City Court told Sputnik that it would decide on October 8 whether the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and his colleagues at Seventh Studio was returned to the prosecutor legally.

"The court hearing is scheduled for October 8, at 14:10," the court said.

