UrduPoint.com

Moscow City Court Upholds Prison Term For Politician Yashin For Fakes On Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Moscow City Court Upholds Prison Term for Politician Yashin for Fakes on Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Moscow City Court rejected an appeal of Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for spreading fake news about the Russian armed forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

In December 2022, a Moscow district court sentenced Yashin to 8.

5 years in prison on charges of spreading misinformation about the Russian armed forces. The defense asked to cancel the verdict and stop the criminal case, arguing that Yashin simply cited different opinions and analyzed them, noting criticism of officials is not a crime.

"The court ruled: the verdict of the Meshchansky Court of Moscow should be left unchanged, the appeals ” without satisfaction," one of the judges said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia December Criminals From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

40 minutes ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

12 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.