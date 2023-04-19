Moscow City Court Upholds Prison Term for Politician Yashin for Fakes on Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Moscow City Court rejected an appeal of Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for spreading fake news about the Russian armed forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

In December 2022, a Moscow district court sentenced Yashin to 8.

5 years in prison on charges of spreading misinformation about the Russian armed forces. The defense asked to cancel the verdict and stop the criminal case, arguing that Yashin simply cited different opinions and analyzed them, noting criticism of officials is not a crime.

"The court ruled: the verdict of the Meshchansky Court of Moscow should be left unchanged, the appeals ” without satisfaction," one of the judges said.