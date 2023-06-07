Moscow City Duma Sets Mayoral Election for September 10 - Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Moscow City Duma at Wednesday's session set the Russian capital's mayoral election for September 10, Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov said.

"The adoption and official publication of this decree will officially launch the election campaign for Moscow mayor in 2023," Shaposhnikov said.

The relevant document will be published within five days, he added, after which mayoral candidates will be nominated over a 30-day period.

The single voting day in Russia will be held on the second Sunday of September in the year when the term of office of the respective bodies expires, Shaposhnikov said. In 2023, it is scheduled for September 10.

The official expressed hope that the electoral process would be guided by the "Moscow electoral standard," developed over the past decade.

"Its key principles are total monitoring, creation of an ecosystem of public election observation, involvement of social organizations, political parties and ordinary citizens in controlling the electoral process, additional guarantees and protection for observers and the media," Shaposhnikov said.

Earlier in the day, Shaposhnikov said that incumbent Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who has held the post since 2010, has not yet announced his candidacy for another term, adding that the current mayor is beyond any competition.