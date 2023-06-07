UrduPoint.com

Moscow City Duma Sets Mayoral Election For September 10 - Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Moscow City Duma Sets Mayoral Election for September 10 - Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Moscow City Duma at Wednesday's session set the Russian capital's mayoral election for September 10, Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov said.

"The adoption and official publication of this decree will officially launch the election campaign for Moscow mayor in 2023," Shaposhnikov said.

The relevant document will be published within five days, he added, after which mayoral candidates will be nominated over a 30-day period.

The single voting day in Russia will be held on the second Sunday of September in the year when the term of office of the respective bodies expires, Shaposhnikov said. In 2023, it is scheduled for September 10.

The official expressed hope that the electoral process would be guided by the "Moscow electoral standard," developed over the past decade.

"Its key principles are total monitoring, creation of an ecosystem of public election observation, involvement of social organizations, political parties and ordinary citizens in controlling the electoral process, additional guarantees and protection for observers and the media," Shaposhnikov said.

Earlier in the day, Shaposhnikov said that incumbent Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who has held the post since 2010, has not yet announced his candidacy for another term, adding that the current mayor is beyond any competition.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia September Sunday Post Media

Recent Stories

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses ..

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

4 minutes ago
 ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

16 minutes ago
 Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

22 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case ..

SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case, review order Act

26 minutes ago
 UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.