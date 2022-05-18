Moscow City Eyes 20% Trade Increase With Middle East by 2025 - Official

The Russian capital, Moscow, can increase trade with the Middle East by 20% by 2025, Deputy Head of Moscow Investment and Industrial Policy Department Darya Stepanova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Russian capital, Moscow, can increase trade with the middle East by 20% by 2025, Deputy Head of Moscow Investment and Industrial Policy Department Darya Stepanova said on Wednesday.

"Russian trade turnover with the Middle East is $55 billion, 37% of it is Moscow's share, and our preliminary estimates are that Moscow can achieve a 20% increase in trade by 2025," Stepanova said during the Moscow-GCC 2022 international teleconference.

The official added that in terms of volume, if current trends persist, Turkey may take the first place in trade with Moscow among Middle Eastern countries, and the top 3 may include the UAE and Saudi Arabia.