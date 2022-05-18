UrduPoint.com

Moscow City Eyes 20% Trade Increase With Middle East By 2025 - Official

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Moscow City Eyes 20% Trade Increase With Middle East by 2025 - Official

The Russian capital, Moscow, can increase trade with the Middle East by 20% by 2025, Deputy Head of Moscow Investment and Industrial Policy Department Darya Stepanova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Russian capital, Moscow, can increase trade with the middle East by 20% by 2025, Deputy Head of Moscow Investment and Industrial Policy Department Darya Stepanova said on Wednesday.

"Russian trade turnover with the Middle East is $55 billion, 37% of it is Moscow's share, and our preliminary estimates are that Moscow can achieve a 20% increase in trade by 2025," Stepanova said during the Moscow-GCC 2022 international teleconference.

The official added that in terms of volume, if current trends persist, Turkey may take the first place in trade with Moscow among Middle Eastern countries, and the top 3 may include the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey UAE Saudi Arabia Middle East May Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary -GB calls out for effective touris ..

Chief Secretary -GB calls out for effective tourism policy

2 minutes ago
 Norway's Gas Sales in 2022 to Increase by 8% Compa ..

Norway's Gas Sales in 2022 to Increase by 8% Compared to Last Year - Energy Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil Production in Russia to Decrease by 9.3% in 20 ..

Oil Production in Russia to Decrease by 9.3% in 2022 - Economic Development Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Prosecution dept files appeal for enhancement of p ..

Prosecution dept files appeal for enhancement of punishment in Priyantha Kumara ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' t ..

Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' terrorism

28 minutes ago
 Probe Finds US, Afghan Governments Share Responsib ..

Probe Finds US, Afghan Governments Share Responsibility for Afghanistan's Fall t ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.