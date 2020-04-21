Moscow City Mayor Obliges Residents With Flu Symptoms to Isolate Like COVID-19 Patients

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed on Tuesday a decree obliging residents who show symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections but have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate just like those already diagnosed with the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed on Tuesday a decree obliging residents who show symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections but have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate just like those already diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Starting on April 22, citizens suspected of having the new coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV), as well as citizens with symptoms of an acute respiratory viral infection and other acute respiratory infections, should observe a regime of self-isolation (isolation) at home, similar to that applicable to citizens with new coronavirus infections (2019-nCoV)," the decree said.

To control the implementation of the isolation measures, the authorities will tap geolocation data from phones to track both COVID-19 patients and those showing flu-like symptoms.

At the same time, those with flu-like symptoms can obtain so-called digital passes for going outside to seek medical care and can use transport for such travels.

So far, Moscow, Russia's most populated area, has confirmed 29,433 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the country's toll of those infected has reached 52,763, including 456 fatalities and 3,873 recoveries.