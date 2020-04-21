UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow City Mayor Obliges Residents With Flu Symptoms To Isolate Like COVID-19 Patients

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:19 PM

Moscow City Mayor Obliges Residents With Flu Symptoms to Isolate Like COVID-19 Patients

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed on Tuesday a decree obliging residents who show symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections but have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate just like those already diagnosed with the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed on Tuesday a decree obliging residents who show symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections but have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate just like those already diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Starting on April 22, citizens suspected of having the new coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV), as well as citizens with symptoms of an acute respiratory viral infection and other acute respiratory infections, should observe a regime of self-isolation (isolation) at home, similar to that applicable to citizens with new coronavirus infections (2019-nCoV)," the decree said.

To control the implementation of the isolation measures, the authorities will tap geolocation data from phones to track both COVID-19 patients and those showing flu-like symptoms.

At the same time, those with flu-like symptoms can obtain so-called digital passes for going outside to seek medical care and can use transport for such travels.

Additionally, people with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, as well as those suspected of having COVID-19, will be inspected for compliance with the quarantine regime via a social monitoring app and through a video surveillance system using face recognition, Kirill Shchitov, a member of the Moscow city legislature, told Sputnik.

The official added that Moscow residents who had violated the self-isolation regime prescribed by medical institutions or a sanitary doctor would be fined.

So far, Moscow, Russia's most populated area, has confirmed 29,433 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the country's toll of those infected has reached 52,763, including 456 fatalities and 3,873 recoveries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Doctor Same April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs remotes cabinet meeting ..

21 minutes ago

Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify effo ..

21 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits DHQ hospital, financial aid ..

2 minutes ago

Maryland Registers Reduction of New COVID Cases fo ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Rouhani Agree to Intensify Russian-Iranian ..

2 minutes ago

French court to rule on Amazon delivery rules amid ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.