Moscow City Mayor Obliges Residents With Flu Symptoms to Isolate Like COVID-19 Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed on Tuesday a decree obliging residents who show symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections but have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate just like those already diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Starting on April 22, citizens suspected of having the new coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV), as well as citizens with symptoms of an acute respiratory viral infection and other acute respiratory infections, should observe a regime of self-isolation (isolation) at home, similar to that applicable to citizens with new coronavirus infections (2019-nCoV)," the decree said.

To control the implementation of the isolation measures, the authorities will tap geolocation data from phones to track both COVID-19 patients and those showing flu-like symptoms.

At the same time, those with flu-like symptoms can obtain so-called digital passes for going outside to seek medical care and can use transport for such travels.

Additionally, people with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, as well as those suspected of having COVID-19, will be inspected for compliance with the quarantine regime via a social monitoring app and through a video surveillance system using face recognition, Kirill Shchitov, a member of the Moscow city legislature, told Sputnik.

The official added that Moscow residents who had violated the self-isolation regime prescribed by medical institutions or a sanitary doctor would be fined.

So far, Moscow, Russia's most populated area, has confirmed 29,433 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the country's toll of those infected has reached 52,763, including 456 fatalities and 3,873 recoveries.