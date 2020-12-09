Moscow City Verifying Reports on Leaked Data of Residents With COVID-19 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The authorities in the Russian capital are verifying the information regarding the leakage of personal data of Moscow residents who recovered from the coronavirus, the COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday following multiple reports on the data leaks on Telegram channels.

"The Moscow authorities are currently verifying the information on the leaked personal data of Muscovites who have recovered from the coronavirus. The results of the investigation will be announced additionally," the center wrote on Telegram.

According to the founder of the Data Leakage and Breach Intelligence service, Ashot Oganesyan, an archive containing personal data of Moscow residents was leaked and published online on Tuesday night.

"The leak includes a total of 362 files, the most recent of which is dated December 6, 2020 ... Some files contain more than 100,000 lines with full name, date of birth, address of residence, phone numbers, passport numbers, etc.," Oganesyan told Sputnik.

Though the source of the leakage is yet to be established, the nature of the data suggests that it originated from one of the response centers, the expert added.