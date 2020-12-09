UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow City Verifying Reports On Leaked Data Of Residents With COVID-19 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Moscow City Verifying Reports on Leaked Data of Residents With COVID-19 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The authorities in the Russian capital are verifying the information regarding the leakage of personal data of Moscow residents who recovered from the coronavirus, the COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday following multiple reports on the data leaks on Telegram channels.

"The Moscow authorities are currently verifying the information on the leaked personal data of Muscovites who have recovered from the coronavirus. The results of the investigation will be announced additionally," the center wrote on Telegram.

According to the founder of the Data Leakage and Breach Intelligence service, Ashot Oganesyan, an archive containing personal data of Moscow residents was leaked and published online on Tuesday night.

"The leak includes a total of 362 files, the most recent of which is dated December 6, 2020 ... Some files contain more than 100,000 lines with full name, date of birth, address of residence, phone numbers, passport numbers, etc.," Oganesyan told Sputnik.

Though the source of the leakage is yet to be established, the nature of the data suggests that it originated from one of the response centers, the expert added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

5 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

6 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

26 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

53 minutes ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.