MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow is taking steps to clarify the situation around the arrest of Mali's interim president and prime minister, the Russian embassy maintains contacts with all sides, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are studying the developments, we need to clarify all the details.

The embassy is dealing with this through active contact with all the parties," the source said.

Mali's interim government resigned in mid-May, and interim President Ba Ndau instructed interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to form a new government. Late on Monday, a source told Sputnik that Malian military arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako.