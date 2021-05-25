UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Clarifying Situation Around Arrest Of Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:45 PM

Moscow Clarifying Situation Around Arrest of Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister

Moscow is taking steps to clarify the situation around the arrest of Mali's interim president and prime minister, the Russian embassy maintains contacts with all sides, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow is taking steps to clarify the situation around the arrest of Mali's interim president and prime minister, the Russian embassy maintains contacts with all sides, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are studying the developments, we need to clarify all the details.

The embassy is dealing with this through active contact with all the parties," the source said.

Mali's interim government resigned in mid-May, and interim President Ba Ndau instructed interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to form a new government. Late on Monday, a source told Sputnik that Malian military arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Mali Bamako All Government

Recent Stories

Australia to Close Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

21 minutes ago

Russia's Zakharova Points to West's 'Hysteria' Abo ..

6 minutes ago

PM asks youth to take advantage of skills educatio ..

26 minutes ago

At Least Three People Killed in Shooting in US' Oh ..

16 minutes ago

Ukraine Suspends Air Traffic With Belarus - Prime ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.