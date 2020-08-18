UrduPoint.com
Moscow Closely Following Events In Mali - Source In Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Moscow Closely Following Events in Mali - Source in Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Moscow is closely following what is happening in Mali and is verifying information about arrest of the country's president and prime minister by rebels, a high-ranking source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"We are checking the information. We are closely monitoring how events are developing, our embassy keeps track of events," the source said, commenting on reports from Western media about the arrest of the Mali leadership.

More Stories From World

