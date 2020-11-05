Moscow Closely Following US Elections Results Count - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow is closely following the count of the results of the presidential elections in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Moscow is closely following the count of the results of the presidential elections in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are closely following the summing up of the results of the general elections held in the United States, during which the head of state, 35 senators, the full composition of the House of Representatives and the governors of 11 states are elected," she said at a briefing.

"As we understand it, as of the current moment, the winner has not yet been identified. The candidates are on a par and with a minimal margin.

We drew attention to the fact that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden had declared confidence in their victory. The current president speaks publicly about possible falsifications and the intention to initiate lawsuits in a number of states, where the preliminary results of the vote count are doubtful to him. Given these circumstances, it should be expected that the process of determining the results may be delayed," Zakharova said.

She also indicated that important milestones would be the voting of the members of the electoral college on December 14, as well as the approval of their results by the US Congress in January 2021.