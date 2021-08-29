Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

Moscow will build relations with the new Afghan government based on the existing contacts with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Moscow will build relations with the new Afghan government based on the existing contacts with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.

"The fact that the Taliban have come to power is already a reality. And we will have to build relations with this new situation and the new government in Afghanistan," Kabulov said at the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

According to the diplomat, Russia is "relatively comfortable" with the changes in Afghanistan, since it has been in contact with the Taliban for the past eight years.