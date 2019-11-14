Moscow Commends Outcomes of Ukraine Contact Group Meeting in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow welcomes the results of the recent meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in Minsk.

The Contact Group, which comprises envoys from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held a regular meeting in the Belarusian capital on November 12.

"I would like to comment on the results of the meeting of the Contact Group, which took place in Minsk on November 12. In general, we are positive about these results," Zakharova stated.

According to the spokeswoman, the main outcome of the meeting was acknowledging the completion of the disengagement of troops and military equipment in the settlement of Petrivske, located in the Donbas region.

On November 9, both the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia and the Ukrainian security forces began the withdrawal of troops near Petrivske, with the process monitored by the OSCE. The same day, the DPR announced that it had fully withdrawn its forces from the area. On Monday, Ukrainian military said that it had also completed the practical phase of the troop pullout.

Earlier in November, the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk announced that they had completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near Zolote.