Moscow Comments On Japanese Media Alleging USSR Could Hand 2 Islands To Tokyo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Moscow Comments on Japanese Media Alleging USSR Could Hand 2 Islands to Tokyo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Speculation that the Soviet Union was ready to hand over two out of the four disputed Southern Kuril islands to Japan, which has recently surfaced in Japanese media, belongs to the past, so it is the prerogative of historians to comment on that, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We took note of the article by the Kyodo news agency that cited materials from the former archive of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union ... In general, we can say that studying and commenting on written sources of past years is the prerogative of historians, especially if we are talking about some private opinions or assessments of a presumptive nature," the ministry told Sputnik.

The statement further recalled that the consistent stance of both the Soviet Union and Russia was that the Southern Kuril islands became a part of the country legally after World War II, and its sovereignty over them indisputable.

For many years, the relationship between Moscow and Tokyo has been overshadowed by the absence of a post-WWII peace treaty. The main obstacle is the territorial belonging of the Southern Kuril islands.

Japan claims these islands, citing the 1855 bilateral Treaty on Trade and Borders. Moscow's position is that the islands became a part of the USSR as a result of the war and Russia's sovereignty over them is beyond question.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the Habomai and Shikotan islands should a peace treaty be signed. However, the negotiations did bear fruit.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Japan must recognize the WWII results, including Russia's sovereignty over the Southern Kuril islands.

