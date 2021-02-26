UrduPoint.com
Moscow Comments On Montenegro's Decision To Overturn Convictions Over 2016 Attempted Coup

Moscow Comments on Montenegro's Decision to Overturn Convictions Over 2016 Attempted Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The fact that a court in Montenegro overturned convictions against Russian citizens over the 2016 attempted coup confirms that the claims about Russia's involvement were absurd, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

A court of appeals in Podgorica overturned the Supreme Court's verdict in the probe into the plot to overthrow the Montenegrin government in 2016, on the day of the parliamentary elections. The court demanded verdict reconsideration over "numerous violations of criminal law" by investigators.

"We understand this process perfectly well, but we would also like to say that we consider this decision as yet another convincing confirmation of the absurdity of the claims about Russia's alleged involvement in attempts to organize any illegal actions on the territory of Montenegro.

The Russian side has ... consistently categorically denied such accusations, emphasizing their unfounded and groundless nature and the fact they were clearly ordered. We expect the Montenegrin justice to exercise objectivity and impartiality when re-examining this case," Zakharova said at a briefing.

In fall 2016, Montenegro announced it had foiled a coup attempt, allegedly organized by citizens of Montenegro, Serbia and Russia during the parliamentary elections. The prosecutors insisted that the detainees were planning to kill then-Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic and seize power in order to prevent the country from joining NATO.

