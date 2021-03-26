UrduPoint.com
Moscow Committed To Constructive Cooperation With New Israeli Gov't - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is committed to constructive cooperation with the new Israeli government, the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

Elections to Israel's national legislature, the Knesset, were held on Tuesday.

"We expect that among the priorities of the future government will remain the further strengthening of friendly and mutually beneficial Russian-Israeli cooperation in various fields. We are determined to continue constructive work with the new composition of the Knesset and the future government of Israel," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The final vote count showed that Israel's ruling Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, became the largest seat-holder in the Knesset with 30 seats. At the same time, neither supporters nor opponents of Netanyahu managed to gain the necessary parliamentary majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset. If the new convocation fails to form the government in the allocated time frame, it will also be dissolved. The next elections could be scheduled for the fall of 2021.

