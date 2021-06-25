Moscow Companies Required to Transfer 30% of Employees to Work From Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Moscow-based companies are required to transfer at least 30% of employees to work from home starting from Monday, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's decree published on Friday.

"To establish that from June 28, 2021, the obligation of employers operating in the city of Moscow to transfer workers, performers under civil law contracts to a remote mode of work of at least 30 percent of employees is resuming," the decree read.

According to the decree, all workers who are over 65 years old or have chronic conditions are required to work from home.

"Employers operating on the territory of the city of Moscow are subject to liability under the legislation on administrative offenses for violation of the requirements provided for in paragraph 28.1 of this decree," the decree read.

The employees who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to work from home.