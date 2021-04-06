Moscow Completes Procedures to Submit Bill on Open Skies Treaty Denunciation to Parliament

Russia is completing the domestic cross-agency procedures for submitting to the parliament a bill on the Open Skies Treaty denunciation, which means the United States and its allies have 1.5 months left to make a decision on the fate of the surveillance flights deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We are completing the cross-agency coordination of the package of documents required to submit a bill on the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty by the Russian Federation to the Federal Assembly [parliament]. We expect that the relevant work will be carried out and completed. I cannot make any predictions regarding the schedules of both chambers of the Federal Assembly, but we assume that all the further steps can be completed by the end of the spring," Ryabkov said.

Washington and it allies "who care about the fate of the Open Skies Treaty" have slightly over 1.5 months left, after that it would be "extremely difficult" to reverse anything, the Russian diplomat warned.

In line with the established procedure, Moscow will withdraw from the treaty six months after notifying depository states of this intention, Ryabkov recalled.

"The question is, whether 1.5 months will be enough to make a decision on preserving the treaty or not preserving it, this is their responsibility," Ryabkov stressed.