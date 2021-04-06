UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Completes Procedures To Submit Bill On Open Skies Treaty Denunciation To Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:01 PM

Moscow Completes Procedures to Submit Bill on Open Skies Treaty Denunciation to Parliament

Russia is completing the domestic cross-agency procedures for submitting to the parliament a bill on the Open Skies Treaty denunciation, which means the United States and its allies have 1.5 months left to make a decision on the fate of the surveillance flights deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia is completing the domestic cross-agency procedures for submitting to the parliament a bill on the Open Skies Treaty denunciation, which means the United States and its allies have 1.5 months left to make a decision on the fate of the surveillance flights deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are completing the cross-agency coordination of the package of documents required to submit a bill on the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty by the Russian Federation to the Federal Assembly [parliament]. We expect that the relevant work will be carried out and completed. I cannot make any predictions regarding the schedules of both chambers of the Federal Assembly, but we assume that all the further steps can be completed by the end of the spring," Ryabkov said.

Washington and it allies "who care about the fate of the Open Skies Treaty" have slightly over 1.5 months left, after that it would be "extremely difficult" to reverse anything, the Russian diplomat warned.

In line with the established procedure, Moscow will withdraw from the treaty six months after notifying depository states of this intention, Ryabkov recalled.

"The question is, whether 1.5 months will be enough to make a decision on preserving the treaty or not preserving it, this is their responsibility," Ryabkov stressed.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Parliament United States All From

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Sarajevo

18 minutes ago

Jordan justice bans publishing information on roya ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir targeted on all fronts to ensure a graveya ..

1 minute ago

Four killed in Lahore roof collapses

1 minute ago

Bogota to impose lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise i ..

1 minute ago

European equities open higher after Easter break

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.