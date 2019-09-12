Moscow Concerned About Detention of Bulgarian Citizen Malinov for 'Espionage' for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Moscow is concerned about the detention of Bulgarian citizen Nikolai Malinov for "espionage" in favor of Russia, the work of the Russophiles NGO, whose leader he is, is aimed at developing bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Bulgaria's 24 Hours publication on Monday reported that the authorities had detained Malinov for espionage in favor of Russia. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called not to mix relations with Russia and the espionage scandal around Malinov. The prime minister noted that all non-governmental organizations in Bulgaria had the right to carry out activities.

"We are concerned about these accusations, they were put forward against the chairman of the NGO Russophiles, a Bulgarian organization. The NGO activity, as far as we understand it, was aimed solely at developing bilateral cooperation and strengthening friendly ties between our nations," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We expect the Bulgarian government to abstain from steps that could call into question the current positive dynamics in bilateral relations, and joint work to implement the recently reached agreements, including in the humanitarian and cultural spheres to preserve the uniting historical heritage, will be continued," she said.