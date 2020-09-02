Moscow Concerned About Detention of Some Russian Journalists in Belarus - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Moscow is concerned that several Russian journalists have been detained in Belarus while attempting to cover recent events in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We, of course, are concerned that some of the Russian journalists who were working in Belarus and continue to work there have been detained, including instances where it was carried out not so carefully," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

Lavrov noted that the Belarusian authorities have quickly responded to Moscow's requests, adding that journalists who have been detained, including those without accreditation, have been promptly released.

Since the start of the protests, which began following the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, dozens of Russian journalists, including correspondents from Sputnik, RIA Novosti, and RT, have been temporarily detained by Belarusian law enforcement officers.