Moscow Concerned About Iran's New Reduction Of Obligations On JCPOA - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

Moscow is concerned about Iran's new reduction of obligations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and speaks for the deal's preservation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Moscow is concerned about Iran's new reduction of obligations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and speaks for the deal's preservation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"The destruction of the JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program will not bring anything good," Peskov said, adding that Moscow was concerned about such reports.

"You know that Russia supports preserving this deal and maintaining it in a viable state," he said.

