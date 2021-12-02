UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned About Launch Of New Cascade Of Centrifuges In Iran - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Moscow Concerned About Launch of New Cascade of Centrifuges in Iran - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia is concerned about reports that Iran had launched a new cascade of centrifuges at its Fordow facility for uranium enrichment to 20%, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from the IAEA, that Iran had begun using a new line of advanced centrifuges to produce uranium enriched to 20% at a nuclear facility in Fordow.

"I realize that new cascades have been installed and have begun to work.

All this is, in principle, expected. There is a law on strategic measures to counter sanctions, adopted in December last year by the Majlis of Iran. The law provides for the development of a nuclear program. And Iran is moving in this step by step. We are not enthusiastic about this," Ulyanov said, commenting on the news.

"We can probably say that this causes our concern, because Iran goes very far and became the first non-nuclear state in history to enrich uranium to 60%. This has never happened in history," he added.

