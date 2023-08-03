Open Menu

Moscow Concerned About Preparation Of Terrorist Attacks Against Russian Military In Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Moscow Concerned About Preparation of Terrorist Attacks Against Russian Military in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Moscow is very concerned about the information on the active preparation of suicide bombers for terrorist attacks against patrols of Russian military in Syria, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"Russia is extremely concerned about the information indicating the active preparation of suicide bombers by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia), whose task is to carry out terrorist attacks against objects and patrols of the Russian military and the Syrian Army," Kulit told a briefing.

The Russian military in Syria will take the most decisive and tough measures against the militants planning the attacks, the official underscored.

Kulit called on the commanders of the illegal armed formations to stop provocations and start a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Syria Moscow Russia Suicide

